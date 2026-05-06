Is India a sporting nation yet? Top Indian shuttlers don't think so

An Instagram post from the Satwik-Chirag duo — a former badminton world no. 1 doubles pair — on their bronze medal finish in the Thomas Cup has become a talking point in India’s sporting circles. “Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened over the past two weeks, and it seems like no one really cares,” the star shuttlers wrote, not holding back about the lack of awareness about non-cricket disciplines.

The angst is understandable as the Thomas Cup is the world team championship for men — where India had its second podium finish in four years after being champions in 2022. ‘’We are not a sporting nation yet,’’ said the strapping Chirag, referring to the lukewarm response all-round about their feat in Horsens, Denmark when they eventually went down 3-0 to France in the semi-final.

‘’Yes, we win a lot of medals, but we don’t celebrate our athletes the way we should. There is still a lot more that needs to be done. The government and sports bodies are already doing their bit but the ecosystem needs to start celebrating sporting achievements,” said the member of the duo who will be defending their Asian Games gold later this year.

Speaking at a selected virtual media interaction hosted by Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday, both Chirag and senior singles player H.S. Prannoy echoed similar sentiments.