Time for Indian sport fans to raise a toast to Lakshya Sen as well

On 8 March, the night India kept its date with back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies, an elite Indian sportsperson lost out on an opportunity to make it a Super Sunday for Indian sport. Lakshya Sen’s second foray into the All England Badminton final in Birmingham ended in heartbreak (after 2022) as he went down 15-21, 20-22 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin-Chun Yi, but this feat deserves a bigger round of applause.

At 24, the Almora boy has now become only the second Indian to make the final of the prestigious event after Prakash Padukone, who became a winner in 1980 and finished runner-up the following year. There is a heartwarming video clip circulating on social media which shows almost 100-odd young trainees, to whom Lakshya is an idol, extending him a hearty welcome — something which should enable him to draw fresh strength for future pursuits.

“It has been a good week, but also an emotional one. Having come this close [to winning], I am proud, but getting into the final for a second time and not winning feels disheartening,” Lakshya said during an online interaction on Tuesday.

Commenting on his stirring show as he took down one rival after the other, his coach and mentor Vimal Kumar said: ‘’Lakshya, you have made us all incredibly proud. For me, the determination and resilience you showed today were truly unmatched. It was a physically draining contest of the highest intensity, yet you fought every point with remarkable courage.