Time to focus on Mission Tokyo for world champion Neeraj Chopra

The only athlete to have won back-to-back javelin golds in World Athletics has been, no prizes for guessing, the Czech great Jan Železný in 1993 and 1995. It will be interesting to find out if Neeraj Chopra — one of Železný's current protégés and the great Indian hope — can emulate him in Tokyo at the World Athletics Championships from 13-21 September.

Two years have flown by since Neeraj’s golden effort of 88.17 m in Budapest, propelling him to join the elite club of global track and field athletes who have held the Olympics and world champions’ crowns together. The journey thereafter has been a mixed bag, but it's to the javelin ace’s credit that he has continued to try and evolve his craft, taking a tough call to train under all-time great Železný this season, and finally keeping his date with the 90 m-mark in the Doha Golden League earlier this year.

A more mature athlete now — though no longer one of the most eligible bachelors in the country — Chopra has mastered the art of drawing on that last bit of reserve to manage a podium finish even on ‘hard days.’ His effort of 85.01 m in the last competitive event before the Worlds in the Zurich Golden League final on Thursday evening was a reflection of that, much like the way Neeraj overcame a horrible evening at the Paris Olympics last year to ensure a silver with 89.45 m in his only legitimate throw in six attempts.