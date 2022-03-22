Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra launches YouTube channel

The javelin thrower from Khandra in Haryana shot to national limelight after his historic Gold medal winning throw on August 7, 2021 which saw him become the first Indian to win a Track and Field Olympic Gold medal.



Since then, he has become a national sensation, appearing on magazine covers, and TV shows, while subsequently signing multiple brand associations and amassing millions of followers on social media. He was also one of the most searched personalities on Google from India and was conferred with the Khel Ratna and Padma Shri by the Indian Government.



Despite all of this, he has continued to stay focused on his training and his goals as an athlete ahead of an important 2022 season that includes major events such as the Athletics World Championships, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.