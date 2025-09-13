Pressure builds on world champion Gukesh as he slips out of top-10

An indifferent run of world champion D. Gukesh in the Grand Swiss chess tournament, which saw him succumbing to three defeats on the trot and then a 102-move draw against compatriot Divya Deshmukh is making headlines as he has slipped out of top-10 in FIDE live rankings.

The past week had been a nightmarish one for Gukesh, now sitting in 12th position with 2748.2 rating points his shocking defeat to 16-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra in the second round rubbing salt into the wounds. His other defeats were against Turkiye’s Ediz Gurel and Nikolas Theodorou (Elo rating 2646) of Greece – while the draw against Divya will have his think tank wondering of a way to get out of the rut.

Top flight chess players are no strangers to such blips, but the pressure is immense on the 19-year-old whose world title last year has often been questioned by the chess elite. The 2025 season had been a topsy-turvy one for the Chennai youngster who began it with a second place finish to R. Praggnanandha at the Tata Steel Chess Masters before he hit inconsistent form. In the second leg of the Grand Chess Tour 2025 in Romania, Gukesh finished sixth while his best finish since then had been a third place finish at Norway Chess.