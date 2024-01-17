Tour of India: England prefer to camp in the desert than arrive early for Tests

It’s been a ritual of sorts for visiting Test teams from SENA countries (South Africa-England-New Zealand-Australia) to try and reach India early and acclimatise to subcontinent conditions, squeezing in a warm-up game or two for some valuable practice against spinners. This time, Ben Stokes & Co. have possibly decided to cut the noise as they have quietly begun their preparations with a 10-day camp in Abu Dhabi.

The serene ambience of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium complex in the UAE capital has suddenly acquired a buzz over the last few days as the 20-member squad prepare at the desert venue on turning pitches — prepared by the ground staff of Abu Dhabi Cricket — and simulate match scenarios. They will be flying out to India only three days ahead of their first Test in Hyderabad beginning on 25 January.

The other venues for the five-Test series are Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala, with the series scheduled to end on 11 March. The last time England visited India for a Test series was in 2020-21, when Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel spun India to a 3-1 series win, while the last time England won an away series in India was in 2012-13 under Alastair Cook’s captaincy.