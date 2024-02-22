Tourist hotspot Gulmarg hosts second leg of Khelo India Winter Games

Gulmarg in Kashmir, all-time favourite with tourists and once with Bollywood producers too, dug its flag in deep on the sporting map as host of the second and final leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024, which commenced at the iconic Gulmarg Club on Wednesday, 21 February.

The first part of the Khelo India Winter Games, now in its second edition, was held in Ladakh (for the first time) from 2–6 February.

Gulmarg is to stage four events — ski mountaineering, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and snowboarding.

On the first day, Nordic skiing saw Army men sweeping all three top positions on one side. On the other, Karnataka—which also clinched six skating gold medals in Ladakh—made a strong start in Gulmarg, as Bhavani Thekkada won the women’s Nordic skiing sprint (1.6 km) gold. Selma Soreng and Sapna of ITBP finished second and third, respectively.