Training stint at Djokovic’s Serbia leaves Saijayani asking for more

"It was a major cultural shift for me, you can say. I have gained in terms of strength, endurance, agility and flexibility and feel strongly that’s the place to be if one has to make a mark as a professional,’’ said Saijayani, still awestruck at such an exposure. The academy, founded by Janko Tipsarevic, a former world No.8 and good friend of Djokovic helps grooming wannabe players from other European countries like Spain, Italy and the Far East but quite expectedly – the Class XI student of Garden High School was their first Indian student.

The euphoria of that experience over, both Saijayani and her parents feel they are now somewhat at the crossroads in her fledgling career. ‘’She had been out of the AITA circuit for awhile, first due to her Class X exams and then this Tour. Her local coach, Saurav Panja – a former India player – feels she should do her training abroad and play here if she wants to take her game to the next level. This is where we need sponsorship in some form or the other,’’ chipped in Sagnik Banerjee, her father who runs a consultancy business and accompanied his daughter in Serbia.