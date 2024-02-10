U-19 World Cup final: Can Boys in Blue uphold their track record against Australia?

Saharan, the highest rungetter in the tournament with 389 runs at an average of 64.83, seemed wary of the weight of expectations as the Indian media would only be too keen to see a possible win as avenging the senior team’s defeat in Ahmedabad – albeit a far fetched thought. ‘’We carry the dreams of a billion hearts on our shoulders. Our journey has been a testament to our hard work, unity, and love for the game. In this final battle, we aim to create a legacy that inspires the next generation. It’s not just a game; it’s a chance to etch our names in history,’’ said Saharan, for whose team it’s the fifth straight final.

“Right from our first game, we have played with passion, determination and a belief that we will get the coveted title home. In the final against Australia, it is going to be no different as we go one step closer to defending the title successfully. Together, as one team, one nation, we march into the final, ready to seize our moment and make India proud.’’

Hugh Weibgen, Saharan’s Australian counterpart, told ICC media: “We’re really pleased to have made it through to the final after a close game against Pakistan and we can't wait to take on India in the final.

“The whole squad has done a terrific job throughout the tournament and it would mean so much to us as a group to lift the trophy on Sunday. This is an opportunity to make our coaches as well as family and friends extremely proud. They have helped and supported us along the journey.

“India have obviously also had an outstanding tournament so far and are a class team. We’re expecting they will provide a challenge for us, and we are looking forward to it.”

Fans in India will be able to watch the action unfold on Star Sports 1 and Disney+ Hotstar, with free-to-air coverage available on Doordarshan. In Australia, Prime Video will be providing live coverage across devices.