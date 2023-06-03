Unfair to compare Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli: Gary Kirsten

"I believe he has the game to successfully play across all three formats for India. You don't often see that, these days, particularly as T20 cricket is developing and progressing so fast," Kirsten was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Asked on what has impressed him about Gill, Kirsten, the former South Africa opener, said, "First, his confidence and self- belief in knowing what he is capable of. Second is his work ethic and professionalism around how he prepares for the games. And finally, his game sense and how he puts a performance together with his skill sets."



With Gill set to open the batting alongside India captain Rohit Sharma in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval from June 7-11, Kirsten wants him to keep learning about the game all the time and stick to his close circle.