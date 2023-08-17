United planned Greenwood return amid fan protests: reports

Manchester United began the 2023-24 Premier League season with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday night, a match preceded by supporter protests against the potential return of striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January 2022 after an audio recording emerged on social media of an alleged sexual assault, accompanied by images and video footage of apparent injuries.

Following a police investigation, Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all of which the player denied.

In February 2023, the United Kingdom's Crown Prosecution Service dropped its case against him, saying that "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United since his arrest. The club has also been conducting its own internal investigation before deciding whether or not to allow him to return to the first team, for whom he scored 35 goals across two-and-a-half seasons from 2019 to 2022.