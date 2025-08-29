US Open: Is Alcaraz more talented than the Big Three were at his age?

The legendary John McEnroe, in his avatar as a TV pundit, has watched the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in their prime — and is now watching the Carlos Alcaraz–Jannik Sinner rivalry take shape. When he claims that Alcaraz, at 21 or 22, is the “most talented” guy he’s ever seen on a tennis court, it isn’t surprising that it creates ripples around the ongoing US Open.

“That is more than Roger Federer, [Rafael] Nadal and [Novak] Djokovic, who I have great respect for... I idolised Rod Laver, I played Pete Sampras... This guy is astoundingly good when he is on. One of the quickest guys who has ever been on the court, incredible personality, the attitude is amazing. He has got every shot in the book. Everything,” McEnroe told ESPN.

The impact that the Spaniard has had on the Tour in last four years, ever since he won his first slam at the US Open, just 19 years old, has been simply remarkable.

Just when men’s tennis was pondering where their Next Big Thing was coming from — not to speak of a fresh and spicy rivalry to keep fans engaged like the trio of Roger–Rafa–Djoko had in the previous decades — Alcaraz blew in like a breath of fresh air and Sinner completed the story.