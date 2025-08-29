US Open: Is Alcaraz more talented than the Big Three were at his age?
John McEnroe's staggering comment as a TV pundit raised eyebrows, but brother Patrick gives Sinner a slight edge in his brewing rivalry with the Spaniard
The legendary John McEnroe, in his avatar as a TV pundit, has watched the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in their prime — and is now watching the Carlos Alcaraz–Jannik Sinner rivalry take shape. When he claims that Alcaraz, at 21 or 22, is the “most talented” guy he’s ever seen on a tennis court, it isn’t surprising that it creates ripples around the ongoing US Open.
“That is more than Roger Federer, [Rafael] Nadal and [Novak] Djokovic, who I have great respect for... I idolised Rod Laver, I played Pete Sampras... This guy is astoundingly good when he is on. One of the quickest guys who has ever been on the court, incredible personality, the attitude is amazing. He has got every shot in the book. Everything,” McEnroe told ESPN.
The impact that the Spaniard has had on the Tour in last four years, ever since he won his first slam at the US Open, just 19 years old, has been simply remarkable.
Just when men’s tennis was pondering where their Next Big Thing was coming from — not to speak of a fresh and spicy rivalry to keep fans engaged like the trio of Roger–Rafa–Djoko had in the previous decades — Alcaraz blew in like a breath of fresh air and Sinner completed the story.
No doubt the initial perception of him was that Alcaraz was poised to take over the mantle of clay-court king from Nadal; but in no time at all, he has turned out to be an all-court demon! Now 22, the Spaniard has won a bit of everything, with two French Opens and a Wimbledon and US Open apiece. The Australian Open could come any time now, with all the last seven Grand slams having been won by either Alcaraz or Sinner.
Indeed, the initial rounds at New York suggest that it could again be the same story for the US Open 2025.
McEnroe’s rating of Alcaraz above the ‘Big Three’ at his current age makes one wonder whether that was a clickbait sound byte, but the temperamental genius of tennis has always been an unabashed admirer of the youngster. Asked for his take on who is better between the two, Alcaraz or Sinner, he said: “You expect two great players in any sport to give their best. In my opinion, if both give their best, Carlos Alcaraz is the better overall player. If he’s at A- or lower, Sinner is going to beat him. That’s what it all comes down to.”
McEnroe’s comments came despite Sinner ending Alcaraz’s reign at Wimbledon earlier this summer. The two-time champion was aiming for a rare three-peat, but the Italian won in four sets in the final, revenge for his loss to the Spaniard at the Roland Garros final earlier in June.
That is more than Roger Federer, [Rafael] Nadal and [Novak] Djokovic, who I have great respect for. I idolised Rod Laver, I played Pete Sampras. This guy is astoundingly good when he is on. One of the quickest guys who has ever been on the court, incredible personality, the attitude is amazing. He has got every shot in the book. Everything...John McEnroe on ESPN
Alcaraz arrived in New York on the back of a win in Cincinnati, where Sinner retired hurt from the final after going down 0-5 in the opening set. He then produced flawless tennis in the first two matches in New York.
Patrick McEnroe, John’s brother, who also works for ESPN, gives Sinner the edge at the current time, though — but says that their head-to-head statistics are also hard to ignore, despite the edge Wimbledon gave Sinner and maybe the fire it might have kindled in Alcaraz.
“I give Sinner the slight edge at the moment, although when you look at just the head-to-head, it favours Alcaraz very significantly,” said the French Open doubles winner.
“But this year, you have got to look at the fact Sinner has won two of the three majors. He wins Wimbledon for the first time and overall he is more consistent. I think this loss here at Wimbledon is going to give Alcaraz a little bit more of an edge. He looked, for him, like a little passive in that match,’’ Patrick observed.