US Open: Is Djokovic rubbing the Serbian regime up the wrong way with his politics?
The former world No.1 wants to chase his 25th slam in New York, but only on his own terms
The last slam of the year, the US Open, may well be hyped up on a possible replay of the Sinner–Alcaraz rivalry or Venus Williams making a comeback at 45 years; however, it’s a 38-year-old Novak Djokovic with 24 slams on his shelves who still provides the key sub-plot.
While it’s the aura of the man, seeded No.7 this year, that makes him ever so dangerous an opponent despite being selective about his tournaments these days, it’s the politics of the fiery Serbian which has grabbed more attention in recent months than his build-up to New York.
There is a strong buzz that Djokovic, a cult figure and one of the biggest ambassadors of his country, has invited the wrath of his country’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, in recent months for his open backing of students’ protests against the regime.
There are media reports that Nole, often the dissenting voice against the world order — be it’s his stubborn anti-vaccine stance during the Covid pandemic or now his sympathy for the students’ movement — is planning to relocate to Greece with his family. While the tennis icon sidesteps any such speculation for the moment, he has repeatedly taken a stance to suggest that the students’ movement has his back.
The trigger of the students’ protest may have been the collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad last November which killed 16 people, it’s believed to be an expression of pent-up anger against corruption in Vucic’s regime of over 12 years. Djokovic had taken to social media in December 2024 to say: ‘’As someone who deeply believes in the power of the youth and their desire for a better future, I feel it’s important that their voices are heard. Serbia has enormous potential, and its educated youth is its greatest strength. What we all need is understanding and respect. With you, Novak.’’
Then in March, Djokovic shared a photo of one of the largest protests in Serbia to date with around 300,000 people participating, with the remark: ‘History, amazing.’
He was also seen at the Belgrade derby basketball match wearing a jumper which featured the words ‘students are champions’.
A Serbian tabloid newspaper, Informer — loyal to Vucic — had labelled Djokovic a ‘false patriot’ after accusing him of fleeing to Greece.
The reports of Djokovic’s possible move to Greece through the golden visa programme — which allows non-EU citizens to live in the country through investment — was fuelled by him meeting Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis twice recently. When asked about such a possibility during Wimbledon, the tennis star said: ‘’Obviously, there is a lot of speculation, but no, at the moment not. But who knows what could happen in the future. Yeah, it could happen.’’
The pie chart of Djokovic’s 24 slams shows four of them are from the US Open — and the job at hand will not be any easier for the GOAT, what with him being clubbed with Alcaraz in the same half of the draw.
Speaking to the media on 23 August, Saturday, he said that while the hunger for slam No.25 is very much there, he now wants to do things on his own terms. After living out of suitcases for two decades, Djokovic now wants to focus solely on the slams and has opted out of the ATP tournaments entirely since Ronald Garros.
“I decided not to play because I wanted to spend more time with my family,” Djokovic explained, before adding: “And to be honest, you know, I think I earned my right and have the luxury of kind of choosing, picking and choosing where I want to go and what I want to play.”
As someone who deeply believes in the power of the youth and their desire for a better future, I feel it’s important that their voices are heard. Serbia has enormous potential, and it’s educated youth is its greatest strength. What we all need is understanding and respect. With you, NovakNovak Djokovic
It’s at the Grand Slams where Djokovic is still willing to sacrifice that sought-after family time, noting daughter Tara celebrates her birthday on 2 September - right in the middle of the US Open. “Those are types of things that I really don't want to be missing anymore. So, it's just on a personal level for me important to be there, to show up, you know, for the people that have been showing up for me for all these years playing tennis.”
Djokovic, who competed in the revamped mixed doubles last week alongside Olga Danilovic, praised the emerging rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz — while hoping for a spoiler to recreate the Big 3 dynamic he enjoyed for much of his own career. “I kind of empathize with the third guy, because I was in those shoes with Federer and Nadal. I want to see a third guy coming in,” he added.
He was referring to the younger generation alright, but for now, it’s a role Djokovic still appears capable of filling himself!
