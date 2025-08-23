US Open: Is Djokovic rubbing the Serbian regime up the wrong way with his politics?

The last slam of the year, the US Open, may well be hyped up on a possible replay of the Sinner–Alcaraz rivalry or Venus Williams making a comeback at 45 years; however, it’s a 38-year-old Novak Djokovic with 24 slams on his shelves who still provides the key sub-plot.

While it’s the aura of the man, seeded No.7 this year, that makes him ever so dangerous an opponent despite being selective about his tournaments these days, it’s the politics of the fiery Serbian which has grabbed more attention in recent months than his build-up to New York.

There is a strong buzz that Djokovic, a cult figure and one of the biggest ambassadors of his country, has invited the wrath of his country’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, in recent months for his open backing of students’ protests against the regime.

There are media reports that Nole, often the dissenting voice against the world order — be it’s his stubborn anti-vaccine stance during the Covid pandemic or now his sympathy for the students’ movement — is planning to relocate to Greece with his family. While the tennis icon sidesteps any such speculation for the moment, he has repeatedly taken a stance to suggest that the students’ movement has his back.