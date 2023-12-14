Usman Khawaja: Ready to push the boundaries for Palestine?

Usman Khawaja, the Pakistan-born Test opener for Australia, surely has the courage of his convictions. After he was barred by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from wearing shoes emblazoned with hand-written slogans which aimed to bring into focus the plight of Gazans, he walked out to bat with a black armband as a mark of protest on day one of the Test match against Pakistan in Perth on Thursday.

‘’Do people not care about innocent humans being killed?’’ a visibly disturbed Khawaja said in a video released on Instagram. ICC rules forbid players to showcase messages that relate to politics, religion or race, but Khawaja decided to double down on his stance with the armband and covering the slogans on his shoes with semi-transparent tape, visible only in close-up.

It’s a personal stand from the mild-mannered Khawaja, a Muslim. But the sensitive issue has put Cricket Australia in an awkward position as they said they expected their players to uphold ICC rules. Captain Pat Cummins said he was "really proud" of his teammate and of other squad members who had spoken up for what they believe in.

The incident will resonate with Moeen Ali of England, who was asked to remove wristbands with pro-Palestine slogans back in 2014 at the insistence of ICC match referee David Boon during a series against India. During the recent ICC World Cup, Pakistan vice-captain Mohammed Rizwan dedicated a match-winning century against Sri Lanka to "brothers and sisters" of Gaza, but his was a statement at the post-match presentation.