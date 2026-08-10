Vacant top medical post, growing injury list: BCCI CoE has hands full

When V.V.S. Laxman, head of the BCCI’s prestige project, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, was asked to attend a media conference on its so-called injury management crisis on Sunday, it was clear that the game’s wealthiest sports body was in firefighting mode. Pushed on the back foot over the ever-growing list of injuries to key players, one of the most respected legends of the game in India provided a sound defence, but questions do remain.

For example, could the cases of Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan — who were named in the Test squad against Sri Lanka ‘subject to fitness’, only to be replaced — have been avoided? How does one explain the mystery behind the quadriceps injuries to Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar as they move from one injury to another? Or, better still, how come the key position of Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the CoE has been lying vacant ever since Nitin Patel stepped down in March 2025?

Shooting down charges of a lack of communication between the CoE, the team managements of both the men’s and women’s teams, and the selection committee, Laxman felt there was ‘brilliant coordination’ between all three parties. The search for Patel’s successor, according to Laxman, has not yet yielded results after Andrew Leipus turned down the offer due to family compulsions.

This is, however, not the first time that the CoE, or the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in its earlier avatar, has had to cop such flak. "The business of blaming the CoE has to stop, as it has been going on for at least the last 20 years. It’s true that the BCCI has pulled out all the stops to equip the centre, but we don’t have a centralised system of fitness and injury management yet," pointed out Ashis Kaushik, a former head physiotherapist at the NCA.