Vaishali Rameshbabu: India's 3rd woman grandmaster, not just 'Pragg’s sister'

When R. Praggnanandhaa was making waves on the global chess map a few months back, there used to be the odd reference in media to his sister Vaishali as 'also a ranked chess player'.

But over the last month or so, the self-effacing 22-year-old has risen to claim her own bragging rights, and not just as "Pragg’s sister".

Only last Friday, on 1 December, Vaishali Rameshbabu became only the third women’s grandmaster from India — after Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli —– and the 84th one from India overall, when she defeated F.M. Tamer Selbes at the El Llobregat Open tournament in Spain.

This was followed by her earning a ticket to the elite Candidates tournament in April 2024 — making Pragg and Vaishali the first set of siblings from the country to qualify for the marquee event. There are not too many of their ilk in the global chess fraternity either — only a few followers will recall the Muzychuk sisters or the Van Forest brothers.

The route to becoming a women's grandmaster, an achievement that came at an older age for Vaishali than for her prodigy of a brother, is not an easy one. B.R. Ramesh, coach and mentor to both, was refreshingly candid about it in an interview.