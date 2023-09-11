Venkatesh Prasad red-faced after social media about turn

Venkatesh Prasad, the canny Indian seam bowler who used to hunt in a pair with Javagal Srinath, has been quite vocal on social media of late, right from India’s team selection to the conduct of the ongoing Asia Cup. However, his volte face on a tweet this weekend — which was ostensibly critical of the BCCI and its head honcho Jay Shah without naming anybody — has left him red faced.

The Bengaluru-based former cricketer posted on X last week: ‘’It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hard work of an organisation that is generally non-corrupt and get a stamp of corruption on the whole leadership, not just on a micro level but at a large level.’’

His post caused a sensation, with commenters asking him if Prasad was pointing a finger at Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and also the all-powerful president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Prasad quickly swung into damage control mode by deleting the post, which did not go unnoticed, with fact-checker Mohammed Zubair pointing it out on the thread.

Prasad then went on to re-upload the deleted post, but with an update: ‘’This is true in every field, be it politics, sports, journalism, corporate.’’