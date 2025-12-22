Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli gets down to business on domestic circuit
Build-up to elite 50-over tournament reaches crescendo with Gill, Abhishek Sharma joining Punjab side
There are no half measures with Virat Kohli. The master batter, who has stayed back in India to honour his commitment of playing the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, hit the ground running with an intense net session.
A video surfaced on social media on Monday showing Kohli, who will be featuring in the elite 50-over domestic tournament after a 15-year gap, focusing on sustained batting and sharpening his match fitness. Kohli will play under skipper Rishabh Pant, with the aim of staying prepared for India’s forthcoming ODI schedule against New Zealand. The two matches Kohli is scheduled to play are against Andhra Pradesh (24 December) and Gujarat (26 December) in Bengaluru.
The first week of the tournament will see a starshower of sorts as Rohit Sharma turns out for Mumbai in Jaipur. The ‘Hitman’, meanwhile, was handed an honorary doctorate from Masters Union on Sunday in recognition of his contribution to cricket and his leadership of the national team.
Kohli’s impact on the tournament remains strong despite limited outings over the years. He has appeared in about 14 matches, amassing 819 runs at an average of 68-plus with a strike rate of 106. The tally features four centuries and three half-centuries, showcasing how effectively his elite-level batting has translated to domestic List A cricket.
Meanwhile, the Punjab squad also boasts a generous glamour quotient with big names like India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh. IPL regulars Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Prabhsimran Singh are also part of the 18-member squad, though the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) did not name a captain.
Abhishek led the state in the 2024-25 edition, but last year’s squad didn’t feature Gill because of his international commitments. Punjab now has an interesting choice to make — whether to continue with Abhishek or go ahead with Gill. The latter, not part of the T20I squad either against New Zealand or for the T20 World Cup, will skip the VHT 2025-26 during the ODI series, while the same goes for Abhishek during the T20Is. Punjab take on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Maharashtra in the opening game.
Sanju Samson, the seasoned white-ball specialist, is part of the Kerala side and is expected to play a key part. The 19-member team blends experienced players like Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, and Nidheesh M.D. alongside promising youngsters who shone in the KCL.
