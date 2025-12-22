Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli gets down to business on domestic circuit

There are no half measures with Virat Kohli. The master batter, who has stayed back in India to honour his commitment of playing the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, hit the ground running with an intense net session.

A video surfaced on social media on Monday showing Kohli, who will be featuring in the elite 50-over domestic tournament after a 15-year gap, focusing on sustained batting and sharpening his match fitness. Kohli will play under skipper Rishabh Pant, with the aim of staying prepared for India’s forthcoming ODI schedule against New Zealand. The two matches Kohli is scheduled to play are against Andhra Pradesh (24 December) and Gujarat (26 December) in Bengaluru.

The first week of the tournament will see a starshower of sorts as Rohit Sharma turns out for Mumbai in Jaipur. The ‘Hitman’, meanwhile, was handed an honorary doctorate from Masters Union on Sunday in recognition of his contribution to cricket and his leadership of the national team.