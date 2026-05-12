Vinesh vs WFI: Déjà vu for wrestling fans as star barred from trials
Not much has changed as Sanjay Singh has been a dummy president, says Anita Sheoran
Has anything changed in Indian wrestling ever since the trio of Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia took to the streets at Jantar Mantar in 2023, seeking removal of Brij Bhushan Singh — the then tainted president of WFI (Wrestling Federation of India)?
A sense of déjà vu has gripped followers of the sport as Vinesh, who plans to make a comeback after her retirement following the heartbreak of Paris 2024, was ruled ‘ineligible’ from taking part in the Asian Games trials at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
The event could have seen the first competitive bout for Vinesh, now 31, who had left Paris in tears after being found ‘overweight’ by 100 grams in the weigh-in ahead of the final bout – with at least a silver assured to boost a flagging Indian campaign at the Games.
However, the WFI found her reply to their showcause (issued barely two days back) on issues ranging from her Paris Olympics disqualification to missed anti-doping whereabouts filings and alleged technical violations during trials, ‘inadequate’ and have barred her from taking part in the ongoing Gonda event.
No wonder that the timing of the showcause, so close to the date of the trials which could have paved the route for her comeback in the international arena, is being seen as a deliberate ploy by the wrestler to scuttle her dreams.
Taking to her X handle, the former bronze medallist at World Championships says: ‘’I have been given written permission by the ITA (International Testing Agency) to compete from 1 Jan, 2026, I was allowed to register for the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament at Nandini Nagar, Gonda on the 28th of April, 2026. I came to Gonda today to participate but I have neither been allowed to complete my verification, nor been allowed to use the training hall here. I don’t want any special privileges, I just want to compete on merit.’’
She had also posted a PDF of the email of the ITA communication to her (dated 3 July, 2025), marked to world governing body as well, which says Vinesh is eligible to participate in competitive events from the start of the year. The six-month embargo from ITA for participation was because of the fact Vinesh had missed one of the three ‘whereabouts’ call-ups from the agency for a dope test and hence a six-month hiatus would be required before she could take to the mat again.
Speaking to media after her disqualification in Gonda, Vinesh clarified: “I had missed one whereabouts. And there are three of them. I had become a mother at that time. I also had an assembly session which I forgot to update. I even apologised to WADA for that. They gave me a clean chit. They told me that I can participate in any international event.”
Calling the showcause notice a ‘pre-planned conspiracy,’ Vinesh alleged that the timing was deliberately chosen to leave her with little legal recourse before the tournament. ‘’I got the notice on Friday night, on Saturday I was reducing weight and doing paperwork. They knew exactly when to send the notice, when courts would be closed and when filing would become difficult. This is all pre-planned,’’ alleged Vinesh, now a Congress MLA from Julana in Haryana.
The conspiracy theory behind the entire controversy gains credence from the fact that Vinesh – alongwith Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia – had proved to be a bete noire for Brij Bhushan who is still believed to running the show in WFI despite stepping down for their elections.
Speaking to National Herald in a phone call, Anita Sheoran, a 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist who ran for presidency against the current incumbent Sanjay Singh, said: ‘’It’s an open secret that Brij Bhushan’s words are still the law in WFI and Sanjay is a shadow candidate. I agreed to contest the elections in the hope if we could make wrestling a safer place for the girls, but I am not sure if much has changed.’’
Asked whether Anita sees any vendetta in the manner Vinesh is being treated, the former champion said: ‘’The Asian Games is only in the second half of September, so why do you need to hold the trials so early in the year? Normally, it’s never held at least before June-July but then the current dispensation does it on their free will. This would have helped Vinesh complete the so-called WFI rule of a six month embargo as per their anti-doping rules.’’
Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik — who had been conspicuously silent since the days of protest — joined issue with her fellow wrestler. In a carefully worded video, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist said while many countries would ‘relax’ rules to help women athletes continue with their careers, ‘’But our federation has come up with rules to stop Vinesh from making a comeback.’’
Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan claimed that he has no role in wrestling body’s decisions now. The former WFI chief, who attended a hearing in the sexual harassment case against him at the capital’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, told the media: ‘’I am currently cleaning up the mess that this lady has left behind. Furthermore, the question of where a wrestling match will or will not take place does not concern me. That subject currently falls under the purview of the WFI.’’
VINESH VS WFI? A TIMELINE
August 2024: Paris exit
Vinesh is disqualified from the women’s 50kg gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics for failing to make weight and retires the next day.
December 2024: WFI flags retirement
WFI cites UWW communication confirming Vinesh had informed the ITA of her retirement. Her husband disputes this, saying no formal procedure was followed.
December 2025: Vinesh comeback plans
Vinesh notifies UWW, SAI, and WFI of her comeback. WFI simultaneously flags a missed whereabouts filing from December 18. Vinesh says WADA reviewed it and gave her a clean chit.
1 January, 2026: International clearance granted
The ITA officially clears Vinesh to resume training and competition — a date she says WFI has deliberately ‘misrepresented’ as 26 June, 2026.
May 9, 2026: WFI showcause
Two days before the Gonda tournament, WFI issued a showcause notice charging her with anti-doping violations, breach of return-to-competition procedure.
May 11, 2026: Barred from trials
Vinesh arrives to compete but is denied verification and training hall access. She addressed the media, made X posts and says she will fight back with the Asian Games in her sights.
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