Vinesh vs WFI: Déjà vu for wrestling fans as star barred from trials

Has anything changed in Indian wrestling ever since the trio of Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia took to the streets at Jantar Mantar in 2023, seeking removal of Brij Bhushan Singh — the then tainted president of WFI (Wrestling Federation of India)?

A sense of déjà vu has gripped followers of the sport as Vinesh, who plans to make a comeback after her retirement following the heartbreak of Paris 2024, was ruled ‘ineligible’ from taking part in the Asian Games trials at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The event could have seen the first competitive bout for Vinesh, now 31, who had left Paris in tears after being found ‘overweight’ by 100 grams in the weigh-in ahead of the final bout – with at least a silver assured to boost a flagging Indian campaign at the Games.

However, the WFI found her reply to their showcause (issued barely two days back) on issues ranging from her Paris Olympics disqualification to missed anti-doping whereabouts filings and alleged technical violations during trials, ‘inadequate’ and have barred her from taking part in the ongoing Gonda event.

No wonder that the timing of the showcause, so close to the date of the trials which could have paved the route for her comeback in the international arena, is being seen as a deliberate ploy by the wrestler to scuttle her dreams.

Taking to her X handle, the former bronze medallist at World Championships says: ‘’I have been given written permission by the ITA (International Testing Agency) to compete from 1 Jan, 2026, I was allowed to register for the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament at Nandini Nagar, Gonda on the 28th of April, 2026. I came to Gonda today to participate but I have neither been allowed to complete my verification, nor been allowed to use the training hall here. I don’t want any special privileges, I just want to compete on merit.’’