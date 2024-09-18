Virat, Rohit will have to lead the way in Australia series: Vengsarkar

No wonder, Rohit feels the Bangladesh series is no ‘dress rehearsal’ for the bigger series against the Kiwis which follows at home and then the Australia tour. ‘’Every game we play is important. No dress rehearsal here [in the context of the Bangladesh series]. Every game becomes important because of what is at stake. The [standings] table is still quite open. And every game is important,” the skipper said at a media conference.

The spotlight will be trained a lot on the Big Two from now on as both, along with senior allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, will not have national T20 duties as a distraction anymore. Asked if their T20 retirement will mean both Virat and Rohit can channelise their energies better on the longer format, Vengsarkar felt a lot depended on the Test match calendar. ‘’If they are playing 10-15 Tests a year, then it’s fine but it doesn’t happen too often. There is no alternative to spending time at the crease – whichever format you are playing in,’’ he observed.

Vengsarkar feels that the onus is also on the younger members of the team to consolidate their places in the Test squad given the upcoming opportunities. ‘’While someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal has to continue from where he had left off in the England series, Shubman Gill needs to be more consistent. For Sarfaraz, the five Tests at home will be an opportunity to press a claim for the Australia series,’’ he said.

KL Rahul conundrum

The Bangladesh series, meanwhile, marks the comeback of KL Rahul to the India Test set-up. Always a class act to watch, Rahul’s average of 34 in Tests doesn’t do justice to his potential and experience in the format but Rohit hinted he would continue to support him.