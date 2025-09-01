Wearing jeans now fine, FIDE tweaks dress code for Grand Swiss events

Remember Magnus Carlsen’s 'jeansgate' saga when he quit the FIDE World Rapid Championship midway earlier this year? Well, a ban on chess players wearing jeans may be a thing of the past as world governing body FIDE has now eased the dress code at the upcoming Grand Swiss and Women’s Grand Swiss tournaments in Samarkand, Uzbekistan from Wednesday.

A FIDE statement on Friday said: “Appropriate jeans are now permitted as part of the official dress code. This change offers players more comfort and freedom of choice, while ensuring that the overall appearance of the event remains professional and respectful.”

Five-time world champion Carlsen is unlikely to play in the Grand Swiss event, but the revised FIDE rules mean others will be allowed to play wearing “non-distressed jeans” in three colours: blue, black, and grey.

A photo of the chess ace walking out in a huff from the World Rapids venue in a pair of jeans after being fined had gone viral, and the Norwegian stoked the fire further by singling out FIDE vice-president Viswanathan Anand for blame. Incidentally, the world no. 1, who said he quit the event as a ‘matter of principle’, sold that particular pair of jeans for roughly Rs 31 lakh ($36,100) in an online auction on eBay.