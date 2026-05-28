WFI moves SC against Delhi HC order allowing Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games trials
Case has now moved to apex court, where federation seeks to overturn the high court’s decision ahead of scheduled trials
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order that permitted star wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026.
The matter is listed before a bench of justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which is scheduled to hear the Federation’s plea on Friday.
The legal dispute stems from a 22 May order of a division bench of the Delhi High Court, which allowed Phogat to compete in the upcoming selection trials. The court observed that the WFI’s selection policy appeared “exclusionary” as it did not allow any discretion to consider exceptional cases, particularly athletes returning after a maternity break.
The high court noted that Phogat, an “iconic athlete”, should be given a fair opportunity to compete and directed that she be allowed to take part in the trials scheduled for 30–31 May.
To ensure transparency in the selection process, the court also directed that the trials be video-recorded by the WFI. It further ordered the presence of independent observers from both the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
The WFI, however, has contested the order, arguing that selection procedures must strictly follow established criteria to maintain fairness and consistency in team selection.
The case has now moved to the apex court, where the federation seeks to overturn the high court’s decision ahead of the scheduled trials.
The outcome of the hearing is expected to have significant implications for selection norms and the participation of returning athletes in high-performance sporting events.
With PTI inputs
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