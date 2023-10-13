What does BCCI achieve by keeping Pakistani fans, cricket writers away?

Sana Kazmi, who had watched the World Cup semi-final in Mohali in 2011, has cancelled plans to cross the border this time for the 50-over ICC World Cup 2023. Even back in 2011, she told Al Jazeera, the Indian visa website was a nightmare to navigate. “This time, we aren’t able to access the website at all,” she said.

In 2011, if visiting Pakistani cricket fans needed help in finding tickets and booking a hotel room, complete strangers from India would respond to pleas for help on social media. This time, if Pakistani fans or even journalists post anything on social media about difficulties in travelling to India, the response from Indians is often crude and insulting, she added.

It almost seems as though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) welcomes an India-Pakistan match but without Pakistanis in the stadium, quipped cricket writer Sharda Ugra during a chat with Karachi-based writer Ahmer Naqvi for The Wire.

The BCCI is rolling out a two-day extravaganza at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad beginning Saturday at 12.30 pm with a blast of live music. Singers Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhvinder are expected to be the star performers on 14 October. Indeed, the World Cup had opened to an almost empty stadium on 6 October, drawing widespread criticism for the most shoddily organised World Cup ever.