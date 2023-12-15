Why is BCCI retiring Mahendra Singh Dhoni's iconic jersey no. 7?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is suddenly back in the news. Only a few weeks after it was confirmed that he will be back as the captain-player of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 for one more time, comes the news that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to ‘retire’ his iconic no. 7 jersey.

There has been no official confirmation available, but a report in the Indian Express claims that arguably India's most successful cricket captain will become the second player after Sachin Tendulkar (jersey no. 10) to be bestowed this honour. The only difference being Tendulkar’s jersey was retired in 2017 — four years after he quit international cricket and stopped playing IPL — while Dhoni remains the IPL's biggest calling card for the coming season.

Incidentally, the thala (leader) of Chennai still wears the no. 7 shirt, so BCCI's move will kick off speculation if the timing of the retirement of the jersey has anything to do with a subtle build-up to IPL 2024, the ‘last chance’ to see Dhoni in action. It also helps that the IPL mini-auction is scheduled to be held in Dubai on Tuesday, 19 December.