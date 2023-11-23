Why VVS Laxman is the right candidate to succeed Dravid as India coach

There is no surprise in seeing VVS Laxman, one of the world's modern batting greats, at India’s dugout as they begin a T20 series against Australia in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam on Thursday. This time, of course, it could be the beginning of a long haul as the current head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) is in line to replace Rahul Dravid as the new head coach.

As the dust is settling after the 50-over ICC World Cup, it could be the first step of the churn in Indian cricket for the next two-year cycle leading to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. However, Dravid, whose two-year contract ended last Sunday, has not officially expressed his desire to step down after the World Cup final.

Speaking immediately after the six-wicket defeat to Australia in the final, Dravid said in reply to a query about his future: ‘’Honestly, I haven’t thought about it. All our campaigns, all our energies were focused on this match, focused on this tournament. And I haven’t given it any thought. I have had no plans of what’s going to happen in the future.’’