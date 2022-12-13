Will Messi be the difference? Fans gear up for big contest as Argentina, Croatia clash in WC semi-final

Fans are waiting with bated breath as Argentina and Croatia are set to clash in the FIFA World Cup semi-final in Qatar tonight. Though both teams have formidable defenders and goalkeepers, Argentinian striker Lionel Messi makes the difference between the two sides.

Messi, 35, will lead his team in the fight against the 2018 runners up Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Argentina’s campaign opened on a bad note with a loss to Saudi Arabia, a novice, but the Argentinians did not let the unusual defeat bog them down and bounced back to reach the semi-final.

The Argentinians had had a high-octane encounter with the Netherlands in the quarter-final and the referee had a tough day on the field with as many as 18 cards being shown during the match. Are Messi’s boys already having the sweet smell of success in their nostrils?

The Argentina versus Croatia will be a contest between the European and South American style of play, though most of the players in the semi-finals are playing in European clubs.

Croatia, which defeated Japan and mighty Brazil in the penalties have slight edge over its rivals in defence and penalty shootouts. Croatian striker Mordic and attacking midfielder Ivan Perisic are likely to pose a tough challenge to Messi’s men.

In 2018 FIFA World Cup final Croatia had lost to France 4-2. The team has again reached the semi-final and the players will be ready to give their all to sail past Argentina to the final. But that’s easier said than done, as long as Messi is around.

The match will start at 12:30 a.m. India time on Wednesday.

