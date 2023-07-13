Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina flying the flag for Ukraine

After Iga Swiatek's forehand crashed into the net on Tuesday to send Ukraine's Elina Svitolina into the Wimbledon semifinal, the two players embraced warmly at the net.

"We really admire her in Ukraine," Svitolina said of her Polish opponent.

"She's done so much, and is doing still so much for Ukraine. It was a much tougher game because she's a great person, a great champion. When you're playing your good buddy, it's tough because you don't want to see her lose."