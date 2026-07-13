Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner beats Zverev to claim back-to-back titles

Jannik Sinner once again etched his name into Wimbledon history, overcoming a spirited challenge from Alexander Zverev to retain his men’s singles crown with a hard-fought four-set triumph on Centre Court on Sunday.

The defending champion battled past the French Open winner 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in a gripping final that showcased the finest qualities of modern tennis — power, precision and relentless resilience.

The victory marked Sinner’s second consecutive Wimbledon title and the fifth Grand Slam trophy of his flourishing career, further strengthening his place among the dominant forces of the sport. The 24-year-old Italian also extended his commanding record against Zverev, securing a 10th straight victory over the German.

Yet, for the first time in their recent rivalry, Zverev managed to land an early blow, ending Sinner’s run of 14 consecutive sets won against him by snatching a dramatic opening-set tie-break.

Zverev, 29, arrived at the final hoping to add another major title to his collection after his French Open triumph, but once again found himself halted by the world No. 1. The German’s struggles against top-ranked players at Grand Slams continued, with his record now standing at 0-7 in such encounters.