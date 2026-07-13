Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner beats Zverev to claim back-to-back titles
Victory marks Sinner’s second straight Wimbledon title and fifth Grand Slam crown, cementing his status among tennis’ elite
Jannik Sinner once again etched his name into Wimbledon history, overcoming a spirited challenge from Alexander Zverev to retain his men’s singles crown with a hard-fought four-set triumph on Centre Court on Sunday.
The defending champion battled past the French Open winner 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in a gripping final that showcased the finest qualities of modern tennis — power, precision and relentless resilience.
The victory marked Sinner’s second consecutive Wimbledon title and the fifth Grand Slam trophy of his flourishing career, further strengthening his place among the dominant forces of the sport. The 24-year-old Italian also extended his commanding record against Zverev, securing a 10th straight victory over the German.
Yet, for the first time in their recent rivalry, Zverev managed to land an early blow, ending Sinner’s run of 14 consecutive sets won against him by snatching a dramatic opening-set tie-break.
Zverev, 29, arrived at the final hoping to add another major title to his collection after his French Open triumph, but once again found himself halted by the world No. 1. The German’s struggles against top-ranked players at Grand Slams continued, with his record now standing at 0-7 in such encounters.
After surrendering the first set in a tense shootout, Sinner responded with trademark composure. He edged the second set through another tie-break before turning the match firmly in his favour with his trademark baseline dominance, exceptional returning and unwavering mental strength.
The decisive moment arrived in the final set when Sinner produced a breathtaking crosscourt backhand winner off a Zverev drop shot to earn championship point. He then sealed the title in spectacular fashion, firing a powerful forehand winner down the line before collapsing onto the grass in celebration and sharing a warm embrace with Zverev at the net.
Despite Zverev’s impressive serving display — including 17 aces and an 80 per cent first-serve success rate — Sinner proved more clinical when it mattered most. The Italian won 80 per cent of points on his first serve, captured 68 per cent on his second serve, converted two of five break opportunities and maintained control from the baseline throughout the contest.
Sinner accumulated 145 points compared with Zverev’s 130 and won 25 games during a marathon battle that stretched beyond three hours, underlining the intensity and quality of the championship clash.
With his second Wimbledon crown secured, Sinner continues to build a remarkable legacy on tennis’ grandest stages. For Zverev, the search for a maiden Grand Slam title goes on, despite another courageous performance against one of the game’s most formidable champions.
Wimbledon men’s singles final:
Jannik Sinner (Italy) bt Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4
With IANS inputs