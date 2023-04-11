With fans complaining of poor facilities at stadiums, BCCI plans massive upgrade ahead of the World Cup

The BCCI is planning a massive renovation of at least five major stadiums in India ahead of the ODI World Cup in October-November.

The game has attracted huge money over the past 10 years, making BCCI, the richest board in the world, richer. However, the stoic fan, which has made the game what it has become, is often deprived of basic facilities at most venues around the country.

During the India-Australia Test series in February-March, fans had vented their ire over the lack of clean toilets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It is not surprising that Delhi is among the five venues which underwent a GAP assessment from the BCCI.