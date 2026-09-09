Women's Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka faces estimated loss of $20 million

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) faces an estimated revenue loss of $20 million (about Rs 188 crore) after the ICC stripped the country of the hosting rights for the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy and shifted the six-team tournament to India.

The tournament, originally awarded to Sri Lanka, will now be played in India from 14 to 28 February 2027, with the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium hosting the matches. Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka are the six teams in the tournament.

The loss is a major financial setback for SLC, which will retain only a hosting fee after losing the wider revenue generated by staging the tournament. "There will certainly be a hosting fee paid to us. I believe it is around $2 million," SLC transformation committee secretary Prakash Schaffter told reporters, adding that the board would also have had to spend on upgrading venues and facilities.

For India, the switch brings another major ICC women's event to the country, strengthening its position as a global hub for cricket and giving the BCCI the commercial, broadcasting and spectator benefits of hosting the inaugural edition of a new ICC tournament. The event also fits into the ICC's broader effort to give women's cricket a major global tournament every year. ICC chairman Jay Shah said the Champions Trophy would help create "greater momentum" and a stronger rhythm for the women's game.