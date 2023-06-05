Women's Jr Asia Cup Hockey: India register hard-fought 2-1 victory over Malaysia

Indian team came from behind to register a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Malaysia as it continued its winning momentum in the women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, in Kakamigharam on Monday.

Mumtaz Khan (10th minute) and Deepika (26th) turned out to be the saviour for India after Malaysia took an early lead in the sixth minute through Dian Nazeri.

The win meant India remained on top of Pool A following their thumping 22-0 win over Uzbekistan in the tournament opener.

India went on the offensive from the start and in the process secured a couple of penalty corners but failed to capitalise on them.