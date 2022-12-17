Women's Nation's Cup: India beat Ireland 2-1 in shootout, set up summit clash against Spain

Savita stood tall under the bar and foiled Ellen Curran's strike with her resolute defence as it went down the wire with Kathryn Mullan needing to score from Ireland's last attempt to keep them alive.



But Mullan shot wide as India sealed another shootout win to make the final.



The Indian women's team had beaten New Zealand by an identical margin in the shootout to win the Commonwealth Games bronze earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Spain rode on Sara Barrios' 14th minute field goal to defeat Japan 1-0 and seal their final berth.



The lower-ranked Ireland team (No 13) drew first blood with a brilliant counter-attacking run from the right flank as Carrol took the possession before slotting it past Savita with a powerful strike.



Trailing by one goal at the half-time, India failed to create any clear cut chance, while their penalty corner conversions continued to elude them with Gurjit Kaur and Navneet wasting chances.



They had a golden chance to equalise with Deep Grace Ekka taking the strike from close range as the ball took a deflection from Vandana Katariya but only to ricochet off the crossbar in the second quarter.