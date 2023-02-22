Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

While Adani Group, through Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd got Gujarat Giants with the highest bid of INR 1289 crores, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd acquired Mumbai Indians franchise with a bid of INR 912.99 crores.



Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd, JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd won the rest of the three franchises based in Bangalore, Delhi and Lucknow with winning bids of INR 901 crores, INR 810 crores and INR 757 crores respectively.



Viacom18 is the broadcaster of the WPL for five seasons, having won the rights with a bid of INR 951 crores, which translates to a per match value of INR 7.09 crores.



"After extending their support to the IPL, we are happy to have TATA Group on board for the Women's Premier League. We look forward to a fruitful partnership and the BCCI is sure the WPL brand will grow manifold with this move. I am sure this will be a long and enriching affiliation for both stakeholders."



"The beginning of the WPL is one more step in BCCI's continuous endeavour to support and promote women's cricket in India. This is the inaugural edition of the tournament, which promises to inspire and act as motivation for the budding women cricketers across the globe," said Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairman, IPL.