Women's Premiere League Live Updates: WPL 2023 Auction to take place shortly; 409 players to take part

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction will take place on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. With a total of 409 players, the BCCI had revealed that it had received 1525 registrations. 246 were Indian and 163 were overseas players. 24 players have listed themselves at the highest base price of Rs. 50 lakh, and it consists of 14 overseas and 10 Indian cricketers.