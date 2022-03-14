Women's World Cup: Beaumont, Jones help England set competitive total vs SA

England were three down for 42 inside the first 12 overs, with Kapp accounting for two wickets inside the Powerplay. Put in to bat first, England lost Danni Wyatt in the second over to Kapp, with Laura Wolvaardt completing a fine catch at point.



Kapp then dismissed England skipper Heather Knight, who dragged it on to her own stumps for 9. Nat Sciver came in and smashed three quick boundaries but found a strange way of getting out -- she missed the pull and the ball ricocheted off her body, hit the back of the bat and into the hands of slip.



Jones and Beaumont led the recovery cautiously, rotating strike instead of going for the big hits. Slowly but steadily, they rebuilt the innings and went on to bring on their respective fifties. Jones was the aggressor between the two, finding the ropes with regularity.



They put on 107 runs for the fourth wickets before Masabata Klaas trapped Beaumont in front of the stumps for 62. Jones' fightback ended in a run-out when a bit of hesitation cost her.



Sophia Dunkley and Katherine Brunt stitched a solid partnership of 34 runs to help take England past the 200-run mark before Kapp struck twice in the same over to remove the two set batters. She completed her five-for in the next over with the scalp of Kate Kross.