Women's World Cup: Yastika, Sneh, Pooja guide India to competitive 229 in must-win game

Shafali Verma tried to hit one out of the ground and was stumped, before skipper Mithali Raj hit her first ball straight to Fahima Khatun at cover as India were quickly reduced to 74/3.



Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur repaired the innings but it came at the cost of a run rate slump -- their 34-run partnership came in 70 balls before Hoque's direct hit caught Harmanpreet short of her crease.



India once again had to rebuild their innings with Richa Ghosh joining Bhatia at the crease. The wicketkeeper-batter took the attack to the bowlers early on, smashing Lata Mondal for consecutive boundaries in the 30th over. The duo kept finding the boundaries regularly but just when they looked set, Ghosh was caught behind trying to cut a ball that was too close to the body.



Bhatia got to her second fifty of the tournament but fell off the very next ball attempting the paddle sweep. At 180/6 at the end of 44th over, India needed to finish well and Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar did just that. Their partnership of 48 in 38 balls propelled India to 229/7.