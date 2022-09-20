Working on improving my strike rate in Powerplay, says KL Rahul ahead of Australia T20Is

"Team environment has allowed players to learn from their mistakes"





Rahul is happy to be a part of a dressing room that allows players to learn from their mistakes.



"The most important thing for the player in the room is what captain and coach and teammates think of him and we know what is expected out of each person. everyone is trying to give best not every time a player will succeed.



"We have created an environment where players are not afraid to fail or not afraid to make mistakes. Even if mistakes happen this is what we do. We work the hardest for this."



Criticism will be there but what this Indian team believes is self criticism.



"Criticism everyone does but we criticise ourselves the most. We are playing for the country and when we don't do well it hurts us the most," he said.



Different mistakes happened at different events

India will be looking to finalise their combinations for the T20 World Cup in the six home games against Australia and South Africa. Rahul said the team is yet to play to its full potential.



"Skill wise our performance was only 80-85 percent. We are still not very good in terms of batting or excellent in bowling or fielding. There are a few things we need to fix.



"You can only win big events if all these are done well and the team comes together to win championship."



At last year's T20 World Cup and this year's Asia Cup, the mistakes committed were different.



"What happened in Asia Cup and 2021 World Cup (both early exit), we made (committed) different mistakes in those two events. We are very clear about what went wrong and we are trying to learn from it," he said.