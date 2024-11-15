World chess: Gukesh favourite and it may not last 14 games, feels Wesley So

D. Gukesh, the 18-year-old Indian chess sensation, appears to be the popular favourite in the upcoming World Championship match against reigning champion Ding Liren – according to some of the best brains of the game. The 14-game summit clash will be held from 25 November to 13 December in Singapore.

The precocious Indian’s chances was a recurring topic at the draw ceremony of the Tata Steel Rapid & Blitz Chess earlier this week in Kolkata where Wesley So, the Filipino-American Grandmaster, did not mince words about Gukesh’s chances. “I know 99.9 per cent of the people are rooting for Gukesh because we’re in India and I’m also rooting for Gukesh. I have talked to many GMs and they think it won’t last 14 games. We’ll see what happens,” So remarked in reply to a query.

A big fan of the Championship, So said: “I’m looking forward to it. World Championship matches are some of my favourite events to watch in any sport. One of the best was the 2018 Magnus vs Fabiano match: I watched till 3 in the morning. It was an explosion of ideas. It’s going to be interesting.”

Cautious optimism

There was, of course, cautious optimism on part of Vishy Anand – the five-time Fide world champion who is attributed as the man responsible for the chess revolution in India. In an informal chat with the local media, Anand – who is the brand ambassador of the Tata Steel event, said: ‘’Gukesh is really in good form, but let’s not forget that Ding is a player of real high calibre and also more experienced.’’

R. Praggnanandhhaa, who created a storm in Indian chess circles last year after becoming the first Indian after Anand to qualify for Candidates chess (Gukesh made the cut much after him towards the year-end), rated Gukesh’s chances highly on form. “Gukesh is definitely the favourite considering his recent form, but the World Championship is a different tournament altogether. I’m sure Gukesh is preparing really well. We’ll see how the match goes,” he said.