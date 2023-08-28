Men’s ODI World Cup: Cricket fans struggle for tickets to non-India matches

Tickets for the non-Indian matches of the the 2023 World Cup came on sale quite late, starting at at 8 p.m. of August 24 for Mastercard users and August 25 for everyone else.

Leaving it to the eleventh hour didn’t make for a pleasant experience for many cricket fans eager to see the best of 50-over cricket at home in October–November.

Adding to their woes, BookMyShow—the official ticketing platform for the World Cup—crashed when the tickets were initially put up for sale at 8 p.m., after the previous timing of 6 p.m. was further postponed.

Sanika Sawant, a Mumbai-based cricket fan, was trying to buy tickets for the England–South Africa match on 21 October in Wankhede Stadium, but didn’t succeed.

“I logged in around 7:45 p.m. as the sale of tickets was to start from 8 p.m. But till 8:30 p.m., it was showing 'coming soon'. After that, the sale started and I was able to get in. But they only showed tickets for the Sunil Gavaskar stand and when I tried to book, there were no seats available. I refreshed the page and it showed ‘sold out’,” she told IANS.