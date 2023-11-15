World Cup Diary: David Beckham soaks in the action at Wankhede Stadium 

Former England and Manchester United icon David Beckham rubbed shoulders with Sachin Tendulkar and a host of Bollywood A-listers as he was the cynosure of all eyes at the India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. Beckham is currently in India on a three-day visit as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Last weekend, British pop legend Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones was at Eden Gardens to watch the England-Pakistan game, making the cricket showpiece a playground for global celebrities as well. Beckham, arguably one of the most saleable faces his sport has ever seen, is also co-owner of the Inter Miami soccer club and a global entrepreneur.

The cameras frequently panned to the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra and John Abraham in the company of the football icon. Beckham, who was also sitting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah for a while, was with Sachin Tendulkar and interacted with Virat Kohli before the match began.