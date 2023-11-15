World Cup Diary: David Beckham soaks in the action at Wankhede Stadium
Now in India as a Unicef goodwill ambassador, Beckham rubbed shoulders with Bollywood A-listers
Former England and Manchester United icon David Beckham rubbed shoulders with Sachin Tendulkar and a host of Bollywood A-listers as he was the cynosure of all eyes at the India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. Beckham is currently in India on a three-day visit as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.
Last weekend, British pop legend Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones was at Eden Gardens to watch the England-Pakistan game, making the cricket showpiece a playground for global celebrities as well. Beckham, arguably one of the most saleable faces his sport has ever seen, is also co-owner of the Inter Miami soccer club and a global entrepreneur.
The cameras frequently panned to the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra and John Abraham in the company of the football icon. Beckham, who was also sitting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah for a while, was with Sachin Tendulkar and interacted with Virat Kohli before the match began.
The ICC Cricket World Cup took to their X handle to share a few photos of Beckham. In one photo, the 48-year-old is seen having a conversation with Kohli and in another, a football is at his feet as he walks on the ground with Tendulkar. “Brimming with greatness,” the ICC captioned the post.
Beckham earlier shared a few photos from Gujarat on Instagram, where he was seen interacting with children and playing cricket.
Meanwhile, actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja will be throwing a dinner party at their Mumbai home for Beckham on Wednesday night, according to a report quoting sources by news agency ANI. It’s going to be "a very private affair", says the report, with only 25 people invited to the bash.
The source also said: "Let’s look at David now. He is a global icon, his wife (Victoria Beckham) too, is a fashion icon. Together, they are pop culture shapers of the world. So there could be more than what meets the eye about this dinner. Let’s wait and watch."
