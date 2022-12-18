World Cup final will see 'collective effort, not individual': Scaloni

"Being able to make them happy is something wonderful and amazing. The greatest excitement is to see your fans, your people getting excited. This is really emotional and of course we feel this as human being because we are on that side. It is completely normal to feel this way."



Scaloni on the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak taking charge of the World Cup final: "He was in the match against Australia and he did a very good job. Now with the VAR, we have many cameras available so I would say that this won't be detrimental to us and we should let them do their own work."