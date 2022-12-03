World Cup Football: Decoding the European Domination

The FIFA World Cup is the domain of the world’s football aristocrats. Only eight countries have shared the 21 titles so far—the 22nd to be decided later this month—with eternal favourites Brazil winning it five times, followed by Germany and Italy (four times each), Argentina, France and Uruguay (twice) and England and Spain a Cup apiece.

There have been several other teams for whom it’s been a case of so-near-yet-so-far – football historians often claim that Johan Cruyff’s Netherlands team of 1974 were possibly the ‘best’ team not to have won the Cup even once.

Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay may have tilted the balance of power towards South America from Europe from time to time in terms of dominating the world, but the ‘greatest show on earth’ has often threatened to get unipolar, monotonously so, in recent times.