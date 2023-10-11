ICC World Cup: Rizwan, always ready to put his body on the line for Pakistan

Grin and bear it — that seems to be the motto for Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s hero of a historic ICC World Cup chase against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 10 October, along with newcomer Abdullah Shafique.

Take his sudden attack of cramps yesterday when—immediately after stepping out for a six in the 37th over on the way to his unbeaten 134—the wicketkeeper-batter collapsed on the ground, writhing in pain.

It looked like a severe attack of cramps under the sapping conditions of Hyderabad, for he had already had a long partnership with Shafique — even though TV pundit Simon Doull is not convinced.