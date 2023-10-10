World Cup: Speculation rife as ICC’s Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas leaves India

Speculation is rife over the sudden departure of Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani member of the ICC media team, who left India for Dubai on Monday for ‘personal reasons.’ Zainab was in India to cover the ongoing ICC World Cup.

The 35-year-old had allegedly made anti-India posts in the past, which triggered a backlash in the social media. She arrived in India last week and was present in Hyderabad on Friday during Pakistan’s first match against Netherlands and was supposed to be travelling to the venues involving Pakistan matches.

Asked whether Zainab was deported, an ICC spokesperson told a news agency: ‘’Zainab has not been deported, she has left for personal reasons.’’

Incidentally, Vineet Jindal, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint urging top authorities to take action against Abbas and shared it on his X-handle with the following post: “Complaint against @ZAbbasOfficial filed by Advocate & Social Activist @vineetJindal19 with cyber cell Delhi Police. Requesting to lodge FIR under section 153A, 295, 506, 121 IPC and sec67 IT Act for making derogatory remarks for Hindu faith and beliefs and for anti-Bharat statements.’’