World Cup: Why did India men’s team choke when it mattered the most?

This is where Hockey India, which has it’s hands full with problems off the turf, needs to avoid any knee jerk reaction. A look at the men’s team track record shows the last time they made the semi-finals was 51 years back when they won the World Cup in 1975—which betrays a propensity to choke in this tournament. No disrespect meant, but the expectations were perhaps a bit too high from Harmanpreet & Co as they had finished eighth in the last FIH Pro League earlier this year, managing just four wins from 16 matches.

Just ponder this—they have conceded 16 goals in five matches at this World Cup (with one match still to go), their worst defensive record since 2010, of which 12 came from open play. If defensive frailty was the most glaring drawback on their part, the squad looked slow on the uptake to counter the speed of the rivals while their tactic also looked predictable. If one needed India to go all guns blazing in a must-win game against Argentina, they lost the plot after conceding two goals within the opening six minutes.

For those tracking the performance of this bunch closely since Tokyo 2020, there had been a marked deterioration in their quality of holding the defensive shape and the quick counterattacks. The excessive square or diagonal passes which they played in the build-up—instead of going vertical which is the mantra in football as well—led them to hitting roadblocks against tactically astute teams.

A re-set of the men’s team is certainly required in due course, but nothing drastic can be done ahead of the Asian Games as the squad lists had been already submitted to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for accreditation and other formalities. The need of the hour is soul searching rather than harsh criticism of the men, most of whom were instrumental in bringing about a serious resurgence of interest in the sport with back-to-back Olympic bronze medals.