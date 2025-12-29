World Rapid chess: Arjun, Koneru Humpy stand out with bronze finish
In-form third place finisher from India, women's champion to add competitive edge to Tata Steel Open in Kolkata from 7-11 January
The presence of Arjun Erigaisi, who finished with a bronze in the World Rapid Open chess which concluded in Doha on Sunday, certainly adds a competitive edge to the Tata Steel Open chess in Kolkata from 7-11 January. The marquee event will be held at the Dhana Dhanya audiotorium like last year.
The global Rapid fare had been a rewarding one for India as Arjun became only the second Indian after Vishy Anand to win a medal there, while there was a major heartbreak for veteran Koneru Humpy in her bid to add a third world rapid title after 2019 and 2024. She had to be content with a bronze in the tie-break rule despite tying for the top spot with China’s Zhu Jiner and Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina at 8.5 points after the 11th and final round.
Speaking to the National Herald, Jeet Banerjee of Gameplan, event managers of the Tata Steel event sounded upbeat. "Apart from Arjun, the women's field will also be a stellar one as it will have champion Goryachkina. Let's see how it goes in the World Blitz too," he said.
Arjun, meanwhile, became the second Indian after Vishy Anand to win a medal in the World Rapid Open section when he finished the tournament with 9.5/13 points behind champion Magnus Carlsen (10.5) and Artemiev (who also had 9.5). Arjun drew his game against Magnus but lost to Artemiev and Erdogmus. None of the other Indians finished in the top 15, including D. Gukesh, the reigning FIDE world champion in classical chess who finished 20th.
Gukesh finished with 8.5 points, while Nihal Sarin (8.5) was 19th. R. Praggnanandhaa, who had a resurgent year, also finished on same points for his 27th finish. The World Blitz Championship, meanwhile, commences today with eight-time champion Carlsen favourite in the event. The Norwegian showcased his supremacy by clinching his sixth World Rapid title in the Open category, adding to the titles he won in 2014, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2023.
Humpy had tied for the top spot with China’s Zhu Jiner and Russian Grandmaster Goryachkina at 8.5 points after the 11th and final round. However, as per the FIDE’s tie-breaker rules to rank players with the same score — namely Buchholz Cut 1, Buchholz and Average Rapid Rating of the Opponents — Humpy fell behind Zhu and Goryachkina to settle for the third spot after coming so close to clinching her third world rapid title.
Humpy had scores of 69, 74 and 2335 on the above-mentioned parameters, while Zhu (72.5, 77.5 and 2410) and Goryachkina (71.5, 77 and 2360) finished higher to contest for the top spot. Goryachkina, the highest-rated Russian woman in chess history and the winner of the Women’s Chess World Cup in 2023, defeated Zhu 1.5/0.5 in the tie-breaker to clinch her maiden world rapid title and 40,000 Euro prize purse.
B. Savitha Shri, Humpy’s compatriot and a former World Rapid bronze medallist, gave a spirited fight to Humpy in the 11th and final round to split a point. Full points in that round would have helped Humpy finish on nine points and made history by winning her third world rapid title, something no woman player has achieved so far.