World Rapid chess: Arjun, Koneru Humpy stand out with bronze finish

The presence of Arjun Erigaisi, who finished with a bronze in the World Rapid Open chess which concluded in Doha on Sunday, certainly adds a competitive edge to the Tata Steel Open chess in Kolkata from 7-11 January. The marquee event will be held at the Dhana Dhanya audiotorium like last year.

The global Rapid fare had been a rewarding one for India as Arjun became only the second Indian after Vishy Anand to win a medal there, while there was a major heartbreak for veteran Koneru Humpy in her bid to add a third world rapid title after 2019 and 2024. She had to be content with a bronze in the tie-break rule despite tying for the top spot with China’s Zhu Jiner and Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina at 8.5 points after the 11th and final round.

Speaking to the National Herald, Jeet Banerjee of Gameplan, event managers of the Tata Steel event sounded upbeat. "Apart from Arjun, the women's field will also be a stellar one as it will have champion Goryachkina. Let's see how it goes in the World Blitz too," he said.

Arjun, meanwhile, became the second Indian after Vishy Anand to win a medal in the World Rapid Open section when he finished the tournament with 9.5/13 points behind champion Magnus Carlsen (10.5) and Artemiev (who also had 9.5). Arjun drew his game against Magnus but lost to Artemiev and Erdogmus. None of the other Indians finished in the top 15, including D. Gukesh, the reigning FIDE world champion in classical chess who finished 20th.