World T20: Bangladesh captain Litton unsure if his team will be in the fray

While doubts about Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup next month persist, a few sound bytes from national captain Litton Das on Tuesday offered an insight into the uncertainty gripping the nation's elite cricketers. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has now given Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a cut-off date of Wednesday, 21 January to rethink its decision to not play in India.

Speaking during a media interaction after Litton’s team Rangpur Riders exited the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in the eliminator on Tuesday, the national team's leading batter candidly replied to a query about their chances of playing the T20 World Cup: ‘’You don’t know, I don’t know, we’re on the same page. The World Cup is still a long way away. We’re not even sure yet whether we’ll go to the World Cup at all.

‘’Everyone is playing the BPL, that is true, but if we had known who our group opponents were or which country we were going to, that would have helped. As of now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now in uncertainty,’’ he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.