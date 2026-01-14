World T20: A bumpy ride to India awaits four US players of Pak origin

The build-up to the T20 World Cup next month in the Indian subcontinent is increasingly getting hijacked by regional geopolitics. While Bangladesh continues to remain adamant in its stance of not playing in India, media reports of four US cricketers of Pakistan origin being ‘denied’ visas to India created quite a flutter on Wednesday.

A report that the quartet of Ali Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin and Ehsan Adil had been denied visas to India on Tuesday gave rise to fresh doubts. However, it has now emerged that the four (pacer Ali Khan had turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020) had undertaken their interviews at the Indian High Commission in Colombo and are ‘awaiting’ visa clearance.

The players, currently in Sri Lanka with the USA squad as part of their final phase of preparation for the February tournament, completed their visa appointments on Tuesday (13 January). While visas were not issued immediately, it is understood that there has been no formal rejection and ICC officials have indicated that the applications remain under review as part of operating procedures. The US Cricket Association, meanwhile, is confident of receiving the visas together with the team.