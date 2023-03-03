World Test Championship: India needs to win the last game to qualify for WTC final

India's PCT is 60.29 after earning 123 points in 17 Tests (10 wins and 2 draws) so far. India have lost a few points during the course of this cycle due to slow over rate.



If India win the last Test, their PCT will go up to 62.5 with 135 points from a maximum of 216 on offer (18 Tests). They will then retain their second position and will qualify for final.



However, in case of a defeat, India's PCT will drop to 56.94 and then they will have to depend on the result of Sri Lanka's away-series against New Zealand.

In case of a draw, India's PCT will drop to 58.79 and even then they will have to wait for the result of the Sri Lanka-New Zealand series.

Ditto in case of a tie where India's PCT will be 59.72.