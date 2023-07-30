World University Games: India bag seven medals including two gold

As the race for medals gathered pace, India won a gold each in shooting and archery as it maintained its fourth position in the medals tally at the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, with five gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

On the second day of competitions on Sunday, the archers led the way with spectacular teamwork and precision shooting and claimed one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The shooters were not too far behind as they bagged one gold, one silver and one bronze medal to add to the three gold medals they had won on the opening day of competitions on Saturday.